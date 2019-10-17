Ilham Aliyev: Budget for next year should be both socially & investment oriented

By Trend





The budget for next year should be both socially and investment oriented, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on the economic area dedicated to the socio-economic results in the 9 months of 2019 and state and consolidated budget projects for 2020.

“Instructions have been issued in relation to the budget for next year,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “The government has been working on it for a long time. Let me note that the budget for next year should be both socially and investment oriented. Next year we will implement serious social programs and take important measures to improve the living standards of the population. We must have sufficient funds to implement infrastructure projects. However, we must carefully consider the costs for next year, the government should submit proposals to fully ensure transparency. Soon, before the end of the year, these proposals will be examined. Thus, I am sure that we can do as much work with less cost.”

“To achieve this, we first of all need transparency, state and public control,” Ilham Aliyev said. “I am saying this to all government agencies, because they have developed a bad habit. At the end of each year when the budget is discussed, they start to send applications. Moreover, they provide inflated and baseless figures. You ask them, for example, where they got such figures regarding funds for the construction of a dam, roads, cables. Out of thin air. Then an investigation is carried out and it turns out that they inflated the numbers. What for? That is obvious! This must also end. Therefore, you cannot expect only the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economics to do this. The government should analyze all these figures and establish real ones. Those submitting inflated figures should be held accountable. If our state bodies and companies provided inflated figures again this time, they will expose themselves. Of course, the government will consider all of their proposals. But if they provide inflated figures, they will be punished.”

“Therefore, let them bother to work normally and give up the bad habits,” the Azerbaijani president added. “So we will significantly save our costs, create room for increasing salaries, pensions and ensure transparency. Therefore, over the coming weeks, it is necessary to work hard on budget parameters for the next year. Today's meeting is dedicated to this issue as well. Therefore, I would like to listen to opinions and suggestions related to the budget for next year.”