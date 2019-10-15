'Necessary to closely follow talks with Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh region'

By Trend





It is necessary to closely follow talks with the Armenian community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Chairman of the Public Association of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports Oct. 15.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks at a hearing of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties on the “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” theme taking place in the Azerbaijani parliament.

The chairman said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev exposed the Armenians by his speeches at the 16th annual plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia's Sochi city and at the Council of the CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.