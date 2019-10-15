President Ilham Aliyev attends 7th Turkic Council Summit in Baku [UPDATE]

By Trend





The 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) has been held in Baku.

Prior to the event, the heads of state and government posed for a group photo.

Opening the Summit, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov then addressed the event. In his speech, the president noted that chairmanship of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States has passed to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

The head of state then presented the Supreme Order of the Turkic World to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Honorary President of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Other speakers at the Summit included First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Purli Agamuradov, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev.

A decision was then made at the Summit to hold the next Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Turkey. The event then featured a ceremony of signing documents.

President Ilham Aliyev closed the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States.







