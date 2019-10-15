Azerbaijani president meets with Hungarian PM [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Azertag reported.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Hungary, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Welcome, dear Prime Minister! I am very glad to see you in Azerbaijan. I am glad that you will be attending the Summit tomorrow. It is also a good opportunity to discuss our very positive bilateral agenda. The relations between our countries are developing very successfully. I remember my visit to your country and our conversations, as well as meetings within the framework of European Union events. It is gratifying that the relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan are currently at a very high level. I am sure that after this visit we will give a new impetus to our partnership.

***

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said:

- Mr. President, thank you very much for the welcome! It is always a great honor for the Hungarians to come to your historic city and further strengthen our long-standing friendship. Hungary remembers your help and comprehensive support when our country was in poor economic state 10 years ago. We greatly appreciate this. I would say that our diplomatic cooperation is very fruitful. And now, I think, the next stage is to expand economic cooperation between the two countries. We already have good investment and good cooperation here. I believe that economic cooperation between our two countries is very encouraging. We appreciate your welcome, your goodwill and your intentions regarding Hungary.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

***

During the meeting, the sides pointed to Hungary's support for the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and exchanged views on the issues of cooperation in the economic, trade, energy and other spheres.







