Russian expert: Armenian PM’s support for heroization of accomplices in terrorism is anti-Russian step

Azerbaijani president’s statement made at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State is objective in nature as he skillfully focused on the issue of propaganda of terrorism, declaring the inadmissibility of spreading this ideology in the region and the world, well-known Russian expert, head of the Laboratory of Political and Social Technologies Aleksey Nezhivoy told Trend.

The Russian analyst stressed that the Armenian prime minister had no other tools to justify his policy, except for the statements that he voiced at the meeting.

“In this case, racialism and nationalism are followed,” Nezhivoy said. “Pashinyan actually tried to push himself into the past for the sole purpose of staying in power among people who had already gone bankrupt in all other spheres.”

The analyst regarded Pashinyan’s position in support of the heroization of accomplices in terrorism as an anti-Russian step.

"In my opinion, the Armenian prime minister’s statements in such a context are anti-Russian," Nezhivoy added. “Armenia’s self-isolation, being carried out by the authorities of this country, may have disastrous consequences.”

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on national and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Great Armenia” idea.

Nzhdeh was arrested and died in Vladimir prison. A monument almost 6 meters high was erected to the fascist executioner in the center of the Armenian capital – Yerevan in 2016. The Armenian new authorities did not dismantle this monument.