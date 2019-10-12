Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson responds to Armenian deputy FM

By Trend

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan spreads lies and deceives the Armenian people, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend on Oct. 11.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the statements made by Kocharyan at the forum in Khankendi city.

Abdullayeva noted that Kocharyan’s identification of the principle of international law on “self-determination of peoples” with the illegal violent separatist efforts of the Armenian community living in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which are supported by the aggressive acts of Armenia, means falsified history and distortion of legal principles.

“The law does not tolerate lies. Documents reflecting the principles of international law are drawn up quite openly and clearly. If Kocharyan has no idea of the UN Charter, resolutions of the UN Security Council, the Helsinki Final Act of the OSCE, as well as decisions of the Supreme Council of the USSR on illegal separatist sentiments, then Armenia’s deputy foreign minister can only be regretted,” she said.

“Distortion of information about Sumgayit events that were organized and committed by Armenia as part of the aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, and the fact that there were Armenians among those 92 people convicted for this crime, shows that the Armenian side is once again trying to offload its responsibility onto others. Armenia’s aggressive and occupation policy, pursued at the state level is the only reason of the current situation in the region, the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories, as well as for a million Azerbaijanis becoming refugees and internally displaced persons. Negotiations to resolve the conflict are conducted through the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the basic principles and essence of the negotiations have been repeatedly announced by the co-chairing countries. Kocharian’s absurd and groundless attempt to distort the essence of the conflict and the negotiation process is nothing more than cheap Armenian propaganda,” said Leyla Abdullayeva.