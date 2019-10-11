CEC says it's necessary to ensure smooth municipal elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





It is necessary to ensure that there are no complaints about the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting held for the chairmen of the district election commissions, Trend reports Oct. 11.

Panahov said that in all countries there are shortcomings in the elections, but the main thing is that this doesn’t become a factor affecting the result.

The chairman added that socio-political stability in Azerbaijan is an important condition for holding elections.

“Azerbaijan has created a legislative framework that meets modern requirements,” Panahov said. “The country has all conditions for holding democratic elections.”