French President Macron calls President Ilham Aliyev for support

By Trend





On October 10, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The French president requested from the president of Azerbaijan the Azerbaijani side's support for the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which was initiated by him.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed his support for the French president's initiative and expressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to make a significant contribution to the fight against these diseases.

The French president expressed his gratitude for the support and noted that Azerbaijan's support would be highlighted during the Fund's conference to be held in Lyon in the coming days.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the development of bilateral relations and future contacts between the presidents of the two countries.