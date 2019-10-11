Envoy: Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan implementing large-scale projects

By Trend





Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are implementing large projects in various spheres, Turkmen Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishankuliyev said in Baku at a solemn event in honor of Independence Day of Turkmenistan, Trend reports on Oct. 10.

"The process of comprehensive expansion and consolidation of relations between Turkmenistan and fraternal Azerbaijan is underway,” the ambassador said. “The common history and centuries-old bonds of the brotherhood connect Turkmenistan with Azerbaijan.”

“The common views, geographical location, historical and spiritual ties have made the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples close," Ishankuliyev said.

The ambassador added that trade and economic ties between the two countries are developing dynamically.

"Having enormous potential, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are implementing large-scale projects in various spheres, including fuel, energy, transport and transit spheres, which are of regional and international importance," Ishankuliyev said.

The ambassador stressed that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are conducting an open and interested dialogue.

"Our countries find constructive solutions to all issues of bilateral relations in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and trust," Ishankuliyev said.