President Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council's session in limited format in Ashgabat [UPDATE]

A limited format session of the Council of CIS Heads of State has been held in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the session.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

The heads of state then posed together for photographs.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov welcomed the event participants and wished the session success.

Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of CIS Sergey Lebedev then highlighted the issues on the agenda.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the session.



