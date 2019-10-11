President Ilham Aliyev meets with Moldovan President Igor Dodon [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Moldova Igor Dodon in Ashgabat, Azertag reported.

Greeting President Igor Dodon, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Glad to see you, Igor Nikolayevich. It is a great opportunity to exchange views on our bilateral agenda. I recall our meetings, including our meeting in Baku when we discussed a wide range of matters relating to bilateral cooperation. These meetings gave a serious impetus to the development of our relations. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation. There are many topics and areas in which we can cooperate actively. Most importantly, the friendly relations between our countries are a good basis to develop cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, in the sphere of investments and in all other areas. For us, Moldova is a close and friendly state. I think that today's exchange of views will also be useful. I think we will give a new impetus to the development of our ties.

President Igor Dodon said:

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich, dear friends. First of all, I am very delighted to have the opportunity to once again exchange views about our bilateral relations with you. I remember participating in the Global Forum held in March this year. I have participated in this forum twice already and am planning to take part in it next year as well. I want to note that our things are going well in all directions. When we last talked in Baku, I said that in the near future there would be a new composition of the Intergovernmental Commission. Yesterday, the Moldovan government appointed the Minister of Economy as a co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on behalf of the Moldovan side. Therefore, I hope that a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in the near future. The last meeting was held in 2012. So seven years have already passed and the commission did not work in this period.

I sent you an official letter of invitation a few weeks ago. Today we will discuss the possibility of your official visit to the Republic of Moldova and a meeting of co-chairs in Chisinau in order to prepare a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you! Thank you very much!