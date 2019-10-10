Karabakh's Azerbaijani community issues statement on "restoration" of mosque in occupied Shusha

By Trend





The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with the "repair and restoration" work of the Armenians in the Yukhari ("Upper") Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha city, Trend reports on Oct. 9.

"While destroying the cultural, historical and religious heritage belonging to our people in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, after "repair and restoration" work in the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, Armenia is preparing for a provocative "opening ceremony",” the Azerbaijani community said. “This is another clear example of illegal activity in our occupied territories, which is carried out by Armenia and the criminal regime [in Nagorno Karabakh] led by it.”

As is known, the mosque, named in honor of Govhernise Beyim, the daughter of Ibrahimkhalil Khan Govheraga, was built by architect Safihan Garabagi in 1883 through Govhernise’s financial support in the shape of paired minarets in the place of the mosque of her father Ibrahim Khan, which fell into disrepair.

“The "opening ceremony" of the mosque after the "repair" is another cheap show planned by Armenia to deceive the international community,” the Azerbaijani community said. “Thus, Armenia wants to present itself all over the world as a country that carefully treats historical monuments.”

“If Armenia really treats historical monuments carefully, then why does it destroy hundreds of cultural, historical and religious monuments belonging to our people?" the statement reads. “Why do Armenian vandals erase the traces of mosques, churches and other monuments that were once in Shusha, from the face of the earth? If the local population of Shusha - Azerbaijanis were expelled from there, who will visit the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque?"

“We suffer because by changing the facade of this pearl of the architecture of our people, the Armenian invaders set it up for a “Persian” mosque,” the Azerbaijani community said. “This once again shows that Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is engaged in theft, destruction and obliteration of the traces of the cultural heritage belonging to the Azerbaijani people. By declaring the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque as "Persian", Armenia falsifies history, tries to rewrite it. This also shows once again that Armenia is an imaginary tolerant country."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.