Three South Korean citizens off Azerbaijan’s “black list”

By Trend





Citizens of South Korea Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won addressed a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for removal of their names from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In their letter Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won emphasized their respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of Azerbaijan and also stressed that their visit in no way shall give a meaning of their disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

They also underlined in their appeal that they were unaware of the consequences of the visit and they will refrain from such illegal visits in the future.

Appeal by Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove their names from the mentioned list.

Visiting Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied Azerbaijani territories without agreement with the Azerbaijani side is considered illegal, and the names of the persons who make such visits are included in the black list of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.