Azerbaijan supports Russia-Turkey partnership - MP

By Trend





Baku fully supports friendly relations between Russia and Turkey, which are strategic partners of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabayov said, Trend reports.

Musabayov made the remarks at the international conference “Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey: Political Dialogue, Economy, Security” that began in Baku Oct. 8, being held at the Trend News Agency platform.

Musabayov noted that Azerbaijan at the same time fully supports the Baku-Moscow-Ankara trilateral format of cooperation.

“Meanwhile, there are small countries of the region, for example Armenia, which is trying to benefit from the rivalry of the great powers,” Musabayov said.

The Azerbaijani MP noted that strengthening cooperation between the three regional states is beneficial for each of them and is aimed at maintaining stability and energy security in the region.

“All three states of the region are making efforts to strengthen political stability and economic development of the region, which, in fact, is a fundamental factor for strengthening the foundation of relations on a trilateral basis,” the MP said.