Baku-Ankara-Moscow co-op format based on solid foundation of interaction in region

By Trend





The trilateral format of cooperation between Moscow, Baku and Ankara is based on a solid foundation, which is the basis for further interaction and implementation of regional projects of international significance, said Amur Hajiyev, director of the Modern Turkey Study Center, research fellow of the Turkish sector at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the international conference “Azerbaijan-Russia-Turkey: Political Dialogue, Economy, Security” that is being held in Baku at the Trend News Agency platform Oct. 8.

Hajiyev noted that the current conference is an integral part of the project “Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan: Formation of New Regional Transport and Energy Hub”, being implemented with financial support from Russia’s Presidential Grants Foundation.

“Earlier, as part of this project, a panel discussion took place in Ankara, during which the main trends, as well as challenges and prospects for the development of trilateral cooperation in the field of transport and energy were identified,” Hajiyev said. “Various current and potential projects and routes in the region were considered. In the context of our project, by the region we mean the Caspian-Black Sea macro-region with the adjacent zones of Central Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans.”

“The feedback we received from the public organizations of the three countries following the results of the event in Ankara allowed us to once again make sure that the tripartite format is relevant, and all participating states have noticeable interest in this format,” Hajiyev noted. “Obviously, the nature of the interaction between the three countries has a certain impact on the development vector of both bilateral contacts and on the situation in the region as a whole.”

The research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences noted that on the one hand, this conference is natural continuation of the development of tripartite interstate relations, and on the other hand, it acts as a public platform for generating new ideas in order to prepare the foundation for the further development of trilateral relations.

“Therefore, we hope that our project won’t only be a public initiative, but will also be useful from a practical point of view,” Hajiyev added. “All three partners of the project, namely the Modern Turkey Study Center, the Baku Network Expert Council and the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies (IRES), are conducting active analytical activities. A compilation will be published on the results of the project, and this publication will reflect the main points and recommendations of the participants.”

Hajiyev also noted that the final event of a tripartite public project in the form of an international round table meeting with the presentation of the compilation will be held in Moscow November 27, 2019.