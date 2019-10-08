Ali Asadov: Modern Azerbaijan achieved great success over years of independence

By Trend





Ali Asadov, whose candidacy was approved for the post of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan at today's plenary meeting of the Parliament, expressed appreciation for the trust placed in him, adding that he would justify it, Trend reports.

Ali Asadov noted that modern Azerbaijan has achieved great success over the years of independence.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the economy of Azerbaijan has passed a titanic path of development. Under the leadership of the head of state, a number of global projects have been implemented. The non-oil sector is developing. Azerbaijan has entered the family of space countries," Asadov said.