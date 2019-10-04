Top official: Azerbaijan triples money paid to lawyers providing free legal help

By Trend





The amount paid to lawyers by the state for the provision of free legal assistance to low-income people has been tripled, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

Alasgarov noted that the decree signed in connection with this issue by the head of state in February 2018 on additional measures to develop advocacy in Azerbaijan is a clear example of implementation of important steps in this direction.

The decree emphasizes the importance of strong and respected advocacy for the effective functioning of justice.

He noted that, according to this document, the amount paid to lawyers at the state’s expense for legal assistance provided to low-income persons was tripled.

"A number of recommendations of the Bar Association are also available, in particular, on increasing the number of lawyers in Azerbaijan by attracting young lawyers," he said. "As a result of targeted work in this direction by the leadership of the Association, the number of lawyers in the country has almost doubled, and this process continues."