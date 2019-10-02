Sabotage of Armenian armed forces prevented - State Border Service of Azerbaijan

By Trend

On October 1 night, the troops of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, serving in combat positions on the contact line at the state border with Armenia in the direction of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan, revealed and prevented the movement of sabotage-provocative groups from the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan October 2.

The frontier combat posts of Azerbaijan repeatedly underwent fire from large-caliber guns of the Armenian armed forces.

The shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.