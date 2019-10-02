Azerbaijani MPs to take part in OSCE PA autumn meeting

By Trend





The autumn meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held for the first time in Morocco October 4-6, Trend reports.

The members of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament in the OSCE PA - Azay Guliyev, Ulviya Agayeva and Tahir Mirkishili will take part in the events of the autumn meeting.

First, the Mediterranean Forum will be held under the theme “North-South Cooperation Models and Economic Connectivity of the Mediterranean Region in a Globalized World”.

Next, a Parliamentary Conference under the theme “Promoting Security Across the Euro-Mediterranean Region: The Role of the OSCE and its Partners” will kick off. During both events, topical issues of the political situation in the world will be discussed.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office George Tsereteli and Secretary General Roberto Montella, NATO PA President Madeleine Moon will address the meeting of the Standing Committee. During the event, current issues of international politics will be considered, as well as reports will be heard on the activities of the special committee and special representatives of the OSCE PA.

As part of the OSCE PA session in Morocco, the 7th Meeting of the Silk Road Support Group will be held, and the current issues will be considered. Azerbaijani MPs will participate in the discussions. The visit will end October 8.