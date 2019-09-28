Azerbaijani FM meets with his Greek counterpart

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on Sept. 27 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the beginning of the meeting Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his Greek colleague on the election of the new Government.

He informed the Foreign Minister N.Dendias on the appointment of a new Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Hellenic Republic.

The sides had an exchange over the bilateral cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Greece. The existing potential for further development of relations, especially in the non-oil sector and tourism sphere, mutual investment projects were discussed by the Ministers.

The regional energy and infrastructure projects implemented by the initiative and with participation of Azerbaijan, especially the Southern Gas Corridor as a major component of EU energy policy was also discussed at the meeting.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited the Foreign Minister of Greece to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.