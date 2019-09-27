TODAY.AZ / Politics

Cabinet of Ministers to submit draft state budget for 2020 to Azerbaijani President

27 September 2019 [10:58] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will submit “Draft state and consolidated budgets of Azerbaijan for 2020 and indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years” and “Concept and forecast indicators of economic and social development of Azerbaijan for 2020 and the next three years” to Azerbaijani President, Trend reports Sept. 27.

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers in this regard reads that the above mentioned documents have been approved, and the draft budgets, along with other documents envisaged by Article 12 of the “Law on Budget System”, will be submitted to Azerbaijani President.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/186751.html

Print version

Views: 148

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also