Azerbaijani president, First Lady visit French embassy to offer condolences over death of ex-President Chirac

By Trend





President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Embassy of French Republic to offer condolences over the death of former French President, outstanding statesman Jacques Chirac.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic Zacharie Gross welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva extended condolences over the death of former French President Jacques Chirac and signed a book of condolences.

Speaking to the Ambassador, President Ilham Aliyev said:

"Mr Ambassador please, accept our condolences. President Chirac was a good friend of Azerbaijan. We know him since the time of his personal friendship with my father, and their joint efforts which led to the establishment of very close partnership relationship between our countries. We remember our meetings with him," said Ilham Aliyev.

"As you probably know, when I was first elected as president, my first official visit was to France. President Chirac at that time was the first international leader who invited me on official visit, and that was a really good sign of our cooperation. Since that time relations between our countries develop successfully. We just recently met and I told you about my memories of the meetings with presidents of your country. So, once again, please accept our condolences," Azerbaijani president said.







