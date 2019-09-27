Minister: Some forces oppose holding UNESCO Committee's session in Baku

By Trend





There were the forces outside Azerbaijan which opposed the holding of the 43-rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said at an event in Baku following the session, Trend reports on September 26.

While speaking at the event, the minister said that Azerbaijan will submit a report in November 2019 following the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held in Baku on July 1-10, to the UNESCO General Assembly.

On behalf of the Organizing Committee, Garayev expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The president awarded members of the Organizing Committee and people who were actively participating in the event,” he said. “The significance of this session for Azerbaijan is that the Azerbaijani city of Sheki was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.”

“Had Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva not personally control this work and ultimately Azerbaijan’s worthy file was not submitted to the World Heritage Committee, it would've been impossible to implement the project,” Garayev said. “I think that this should be recognized as a common victory of the Azerbaijani people. But we must always understand that this victory is based on enormous work, great determination and political wisdom. Along with Azerbaijan’s victory, this also means its responsibility. ”

The minister emphasized that Armenia tried to prevent this but Azerbaijan achieved the holding of the session in Baku.

"The event was held at a high level in Azerbaijan. One of the most watched video footages on YouTube today is a concert organized at the opening ceremony of the session. People learned about Azerbaijan as a modern country with a rich culture and history thanks to various TV programs. This is also one of the important aspects of the event.”

Garayev added that Azerbaijan is sensitive to the monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“Before this session, the World Heritage List included Icherisheher, Gobustan and the Maiden’s Tower,” he said. “The guests who arrived at the session saw our responsibility in connection with Icherisheher. Taking into account the importance of including Sheki into the World Heritage List at this event, the Azerbaijani president signed a decree awarding a number of people.”