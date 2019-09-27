Azerbaijani FM meets with Kuwaiti counterpart

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad Al Sabah on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports on September 26 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged the views on the existing relations between the two countries and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait intensifying in the sphere of tourism contributes to further development of the relations.

The sides discussed the upcoming Baku Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Movement.

The regional security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.