Deputy PM: Azerbaijani army can liberate Karabakh from occupation within one day

By Trend





Azerbaijani army can liberate Nagorno-Karabakh region from occupation within one day, but Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev does not want blood to be shed, Ali Hasanov, deputy prime minister and deputy chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, said.

Hasanov made the remarks at the meeting with activists of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city and Gubadli regional organization of the ruling party at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Sumgait city, Trend reports on October 25.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani lands will be liberated from occupation.

"Pashinyan came to power in Armenia and we hoped that the issue will be positively resolved,” he said. “But he is also making absurd statements. Azerbaijan can liberate Nagorno-Karabakh region from occupation and we will liberate these lands."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

He also criticized some Azerbaijani immigrants.

“These Azerbaijanis were bribed and used against Azerbaijan,” Hasanov added. "They cannot be re-educated by using administrative measures. They must be condemned at the public level."