Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill tasks at “Saber Junction-19” exercises

By Trend





Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army participating in the multinational brigade-level tactical exercises “Saber Junction-19” held at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany completed the tasks of the regular stage, Trend reports on September 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Along with representatives of NATO member countries and partners, Azerbaijani servicemen fulfill tasks on the operations carried out as part of the exercises, interoperability between units and other tasks.







