Pakistani FM urges Armenia to withdraw its forces from Nagorno-Karabakh

By Trend





Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged Armenia to withdraw its forces from Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi while addressing a sideline meeting at 74th session of UNGA in New York said Pakistan is against the action of Armenia to change geography, population, economic, social and cultural identity and institutional structure in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The meeting was organized by OIC Contact Group with the title "Aggression of Republic of Armenia on Azerbaijan Republic".

He urged Armenia to withdraw its forces from Nagorno-Karabakh in respect of resolutions of the UN Security Council and respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The minister said Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a threat to regional peace and stability.

He urged the world community to play its due role to resolve the conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.