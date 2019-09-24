Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Secretary-General

By Trend

In the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Thomas Greminger, Secretary General of the OSCE, Trend reports on Sept. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov brought to the attention of the Secretary General the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to cooperation with the OSCE. The sides had an exchange over various issues of the OSCE-Azerbaijan cooperation agenda, as well as the projects implemented with participation of Azerbaijan, contributing to the economic progress of the OSCE area. At the meeting the cooperation programs between Azerbaijan and the OSCE were also considered.

Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the illegal presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan constitutes the main threat to peace and security in the region. Foreign Minister informed the Secretary General about the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the most recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in New York.

Minister Mammadyarov emphasized the necessity of the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, Helsinki Final Act and UN SC resolutions and in accordance with the decisions and resolutions of the OSCE and other international organizations. It was stressed that the resolution of the conflict is vital for achieving durable peace, security and progress in the region.

The sides also had exchange over other issues of mutual interest.








