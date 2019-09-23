Armenians seek to disrupt Azerbaijani representative’s speech at OSCE-organized conference

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia, which has failed foreign policy and does not have authority in international platforms, often times resorts to provocations as a way of distracting the international community’s attention from its policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.

In yet another provocation attempt, Armenians tried to stop the head of Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from giving a speech at a conference organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in Warsaw, Poland. The head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev was giving a speech at the conference on human trafficking and the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Warsaw.

Tural Ganjaliyev ignored the provocation and gave the speech at the conference regardless of the Armenian representatives’ disruption attempts.

During his speech, Ganjaliyev said he was representing more than 800,000 residents of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and called on the international community to restore their violated rights.

The problem is that Armenia does not recognize the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani citizens and seek to disrupt any speech or initiative that would reveal the policy of aggression, namely ethnic cleansing and expulsions of civilians, carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan Fuad Huseynov noted that around 1 millions of Azerbaijanis have been expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions as a result of Armenian occupation. He stressed that the peace between the Azerbaijan and Armenia will be possible only after Azerbaijani IDPs return to their lands.

Baku strengthens the role of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh in the negotiation process and wants to ensure equal access to negotiations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region.

Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community which was subjected to ethnic cleansing and expulsion from their lands has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven surrounding regions came under occupation of Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions since the cease-fire agreement was signed in 1994.



