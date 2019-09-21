President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Maltese counterpart

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Maltese counterpart George Vella.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Malta, Independence Day," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Malta everlasting peace and prosperity."