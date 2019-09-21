Information about deportation of Azerbaijanis from Turkey is false - ambassador

By Trend





Information about deportation of Azerbaijanis from Turkey does not correspond to reality, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Trend.

The ambassador noted that after some Internet portals published news about the alleged deportation of Azerbaijanis from the country, the embassy contacted official structures to get information about this.

"According to information received from official structures in Ankara, only one Azerbaijani citizen was deported from Turkey to Nakhchivan today," the ambassador said.

The ambassador added that there can be no talk of mass deportation of Azerbaijanis from Turkey.

According to him, on the contrary, solving the problems of Azerbaijanis living in Turkey was one of the key issues during the visit of Vice President Fuat Oktay two days ago in Baku.

"We are constantly in contact with the relevant structures of Azerbaijan, we are doing everything possible to solve these problems, and these problems will be solved in the near future," Ozoral said.