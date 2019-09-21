UK’s MPs congratulate Azerbaijani president

By Trend





UK’s MP, Secretary of State for International Trade & President of the Board Trade Elizabeth Truss and MP, Minister for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Contract of the Century, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“It gives us great pleasure to write to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, signed by His Excellency Heydar Aliyev and John Browne in 1994,” the letter said.

“This momentous occasion was the beginning of the close political and commercial relationship our two countries enjoy today,” the letter said. “Over the past quarter of a century, BP`s partnership with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan has proven to be an enormous success and provides an admirable example of cooperation in the energy sector for others to follow. The extension of the contract in 2017 guarantees that this historic partnership will flourish for decades to come.”

“The signing of the contract displayed to the world that Azerbaijan is a sovereign and independent state and that the people of Azerbaijan are the rightful owners of the country`s natural resources,” the letter said. “With the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan will continue to make an important contribution to European energy security.”

“We look forward to our continued collaboration going from strength to strength and we once again congratulate you, the Government of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, SOCAR, BP, and the United Kingdom business community in Azerbaijan for making this historic occasion possible,” the letter said.