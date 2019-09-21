President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony marking 25th anniversary of Contract of Century, Oil Workers Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century and Oil Workers Day at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The head of state made a speech at the event, Azertag reported.

The U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger then read out Secretary of State Michael Pompeo’s letter, while the UK Ambassador James Sharp read out the Secretary of State for International Trade of the Department for International Trade Elizabeth Truss’ letter.

Other speakers at the event included BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones and first vice-president of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Khoshbaxt Yusifzade.







