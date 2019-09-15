Azerbaijani FM leaves for visits to Holy See, Italy, Hungary

By Trend





Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has left for an official visit to the Holy See, to be followed by working visits to the Republic of Italy and Hungary, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Within the visits Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will hold bilateral meetings with the state officials, as well as participate at the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the

Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and opening of the Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.











