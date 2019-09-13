UN: Azerbaijani government achieves great success in field of migration

By Trend





The Azerbaijani government has achieved great success in the field of migration, Acting Chairman of the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families Can Unver said.

Unver made the remarks in Baku at a meeting of the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families entitled "Ways of solving main problems of migrant workers amid global crises in the changing world", Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani legislation in the field of migration is commendable,” he added. “Migration is one of the global problems in the world.”

“In search of a better life, millions of people emigrate from one country to other,” he said. “But even upon arrival in other country, they also face many problems and these circumstances make it necessary to attribute them to vulnerable groups."

"Unfortunately, when they get into such an undesirable situation, they are not protected. Therefore, the UN is making great efforts to solve these problems,” he added.