PACE rapporteur concludes her visit to Azerbaijan

Sunna Aevarsdottir, rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has concluded her three-day visit to the country, Trend reports citing PACE.

“I would like to thank the Azerbaijani authorities for arranging the official meetings and generally facilitating my visit,” said Aevarsdottir.

The rapporteur said she was encouraged by this constructive attitude, along with the willingness of all those whom she met to discuss sensitive problems.

Aevarsdottir visited the places of detention and also was able to meet with a range of civil society activists, journalists, lawyers and NGO representatives, as well as members of the local diplomatic community.

“This intensive visit has given me a solid foundation for my report, which will review the current situation and make recommendations for further progress, “ the rapporteur said, adding that she hopes to present her report to the Assembly’s relevant committee by the end of this year.