President Ilham Aliyev receives heads of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received heads of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States.

The head of state hailed Baku’s hosting the next session of the Conference of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States. Saying that the meeting creates good opportunity for discussing the issues relating to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out very close brotherly relations among the countries which are based on mutual trust. Noting the importance of cooperation between the countries’ special service bodies, the head of state emphasized the role of these contacts in ensuring security and regional stability. President Ilham Aliyev underlined Azerbaijan’s active involvement in regional cooperation processes and noted that efforts to further strengthen relations will continue.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the issues discussed at the meeting would contribute to the strengthening of security of the countries.

Speakers at the meeting expressed their gratitude for the excellent organization of the next session of the Conference of Special Service Bodies of Turkic-speaking States. They emphasized that the event would contribute to further expansion of relations and close cooperation between the relevant bodies of the countries.