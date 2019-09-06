Azerbaijan, Japan keen to develop tourism cooperation

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are at a high level and are developing on an increasing pace.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Kenji Yamada, the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, during his working visit to Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, Mammadyarov named the recent completion of the Shimal-2 power station construction, which was implemented through a loan by the Japanese government, as a landmark event. He emphasized that the fact that President of Azerbaijan attended the opening ceremony of this station is an indicator of his confidence in the relations between Azerbaijan and Japan.

Mammadyarov further expressed satisfaction with the existing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Japan. He stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations. In this regard, Mammadyarov emphasized the need for developing relations in the tourism sector between Azerbaijan and Japan.

In turn, Yamada expressed his congratulations on the launch of the power station. He stated that the Japanese side highly appreciated the participation of the Azerbaijani head of state in the opening ceremony.

Yamada highlighted the strategic location of Azerbaijan and noted that along with the oil sector, Azerbaijan’s recent attention to the non-oil sector has been viewed by the Japanese side as an important opportunity for developing bilateral economic relations.

Referring to the first round of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Japan on the Agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, Yamada pointed out the significance of the continuation of these negotiations in terms of developing economic relations between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on issues related to cooperation within international organizations, as well as the other issues of mutual interest.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan, which were established in 1992, continue to develop steadily. A number of important projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan through the financial support of Japan.?

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Japan amounted to $394 million in 2018, the largest share of which accounted for the imports from Japan.

Leaders of Japanese business – Mitsui, Mitsubishi, Marubeni, and Sojits – are involved in energy and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan.



