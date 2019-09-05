Azerbaijan to take part in PACE meetings

By Trend





The Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee On Family, Women and Children Sahiba Gafarova will attend meetings of the Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in France on September 5-7, Trend reports.

The meetings, which will be held in Paris, will focus on issues related to the problems of refugee migrants, as well as children lost during deportation, Brexit results for migrants, tasks of non-governmental organizations working on the rights of refugees and migrants, international protection of IDPs, etc.

Gafarova will express her opinion to the issues discussed at the meeting.

As part of the meeting, the Azerbaijani MP will hold hearings on the topic she has prepared "The need for guardianship over migrant orphans".