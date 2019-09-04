Azerbaijan, UK mull energy, economic cooperation

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom continue fruitful cooperation in many areas. Current relations in the economic, political, social and other fields are at a high level.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received James Lyall Sharp, the newly appointed Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in energy, political, economic and other areas.

The ambassador said that he is pleased to be appointed to Azerbaijan and vowed to spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

In turn, Mammadyarov informed Sharp on the latest situation over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Referring to the recent statements of the Armenian leadership, he highlighted that such statements serve the escalation of tensions in the region and undermine the peace process.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Mammadyarov congratulated Sharp on his appointment as ambassador and wished him every success in his future activities. The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom were established on March 11, 1992. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UK stood at $525.2 million in 2018, according to the State Customs Committee. The export of Azerbaijani products accounted for around $261.4 million.

Later, Mammadyarov received Aurelia Bouchez, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, upon the termination of her diplomatic tenure.

Bouchez expressed her gratitude for the support rendered to fulfill her diplomatic activities and noted that Azerbaijan, as a leading economic power of the region, is the main economic partner for France in South Caucasus.

She said that as a result of the policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan towards diversification of the economy, Azerbaijan has transformed itself from a traditional oil industry country into a country where non-oil sector is developing.

In turn, Mammadyarov underlined the successful development of bilateral ties and referred to the recent mutual exchange of visits as an important impetus to further deepening of the relations.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation in political, economic, cultural, scientific-educational, energy, agriculture and other fields between Azerbaijan and France.

The parties emphasized the importance of the energy and connectivity projects realized upon the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $625 million in 2018, of which $183 million accounted for the imports from France and $442 million – for the exports from Azerbaijan.