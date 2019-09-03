Next ceasefire monitoring to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

Trend:

On Sept. 4, 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of the Tovuz district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Martin Schuster and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.