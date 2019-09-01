Azerbaijani president congratulates Slovak president

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova on the country's national holiday, Constitution Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Slovak Republic, Constitution Day,” President Aliyev said.

“I hope that the development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and cooperation will continue to serve the best interests of our peoples,” he added.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Slovakia lasting peace and prosperity,” the president said.