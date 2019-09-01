Azerbaijani president congratulates Uzbek president

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Independence Day, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“We are happy for the significant changes taking place in the public and political life of the brotherly Uzbekistan, the successes made in the socio-economic sphere and your country’s continuously growing international authority,” he added.

“I believe that the further strengthening of Azerbaijani-Uzbek inter-governmental relations and strategic partnership, the deepening - both in bilateral and multilateral formats - of our cooperation, based on mutual confidence and support, will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples,” the president added.

“Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, on such a remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the brotherly people of Uzbekistan peace and prosperity,” the president concluded.