Hikmet Hajiyev: In XXI century people of Azerbaijan continue to suffer from occupation policy of Armenia

By Trend

In the XXI century people of Azerbaijan continue to suffer from occupation policy of Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“1 September 1939 - the most tragic episode of human history - World War II started. In the XXI century people of Azerbaijan continue to suffer from Occupation/Annexation/Anschluss policy of neighboring Armenia inherent to WWII as once again manifested by Armenian leadership recently,” Hajiyev wrote.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.