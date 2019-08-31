Azerbaijani president congratulates Kyrgyz president

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Kyrgyz Republic, Independence Day,” President Aliyev said.

“I am confident that relations of traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will continue developing and expanding in line with the will of our peoples,” he added.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you all the best and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan peace and prosperity,” the president said.