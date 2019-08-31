Command and Staff Exercise is conducted at Center for War Games [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Trend:

According to the training plan for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense a Command and Staff Exercise with the computer-support started at the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Aug. 30, Trend reports.

The main purpose of the exercise is the improvement of the practical skills of commanders and staff officers in using forces and resources in various conditions that have arisen during the organization and conduct of the battle.

The military personnel involved in the exercises fulfill tasks on the continuous, skillful and resolute control of units by means of simulation tools during combat activity.

