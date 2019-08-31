Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry prepares infographics on 26th anniversary of occupation of Gubadly district

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has prepared infographics on the 26th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan's Gubadly district, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Trend presents the infographics to readers.

The Gubadly district with an area of 802 square kilometers and with a population of about 30,000 people living in 94 settlements, was occupied by Armenian military on Aug. 31, 1993.

Some 283 volunteers died heroically when defending the district and seven of them were awarded the high title of Azerbaijan's National Hero.

The outrages of the Armenian armed groups affected virtually every family. People who survived the occupation now live in 47 districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.