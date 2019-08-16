TODAY.AZ / Politics

Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's position on Jammu and Kashmir issue consistent

16 August 2019 [11:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The position of Azerbaijan on Jammu and Kashmir issue is consistent, Press Secretary of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

The press secretary said that Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue according to the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is a member of the OIC [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, a meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jeddah at the OIC Headquarters,” she added.

