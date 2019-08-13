Armenian deserter soldier detained on front line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops [PHOTO]

Trend:

Armenian deserter soldier Aro Kazaryan was detained on Aug.12 in the morning in the Fizuli direction of front line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As a result of the preliminary interrogation, it was established that the reason for the desertion of the Armenian military serviceman was arbitrariness, unbearable and inhumane attitude towards the military personnel in the military unit in which he served.

The fact that the Armenian serviceman Kazaryan was repeatedly subjected to physical and moral pressure from the commanders and other military personnel is clearly visible from the hematomas on his head and the wounds on his body.

Currently, Kazaryan is receiving medical assistance. Appropriate measures are being taken to investigate the incident.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



