First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha

11 August 2019 [15:55] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In the congratulatory message posted on her official Instagram page, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva says: “Dear fellow countrymen, I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. On this holy day, which is a symbol of humanism, kindness, sharing and compassion, I wish our people health, well-being, peace, and endless love. May Allah accept your prayers!”

